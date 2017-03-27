At least 40 displaced in NW Las Vegas apartment fire

Crews battle an apartment complex fire near Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard on March 27, 2017. (LasVegasFD/Twitter)

At least 40 people lost their home after a three-alarm fire destroyed a northwest Las Vegas apartment building Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 10:37 a.m. at the Cornerstone Crossing Apartments on 6666 west Washington Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, all residents were able to get outside of the units. No injuries were reported. Heavy smoke was showing from several apartments of the two story, 16-unit building. Winds pushed flames faster, creating a challenge for firefighters. Most of it was put out in about one hour.

Progress being made at 3-Alarm fire at Washington & Rainbow PIO1 pic.twitter.com/A2kIOtAoF3 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 27, 2017

The Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross assisted at least 40 people, the department said.

Red Cross volunteers about to help people after multi unit apartment fire near jones and 95. Support our mission at https://t.co/TmbTq8pHBr pic.twitter.com/ZmJaioylVF — Red Cross S. Nevada (@SNVredcross) March 27, 2017

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental and careless smoking is believed to be what sparked it. Twelve engines, three ladder trucks, six rescues five battalion chiefs and 15 support vehicles with more than 100 responding worked to put out the flames. According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the fire started on a downstairs outside patio on the front of the building.

Damage is estimated at $1 million.

