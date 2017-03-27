Raiders' move to Vegas gets near unanimous OK from NFL owners

Matt Gutierrez carries a raiders flag by a sign welcoming visitors to Las Vegas, March 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. NFL team owners approved the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas in a vote at an NFL football annual meeting in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A man celebrates holding a Raiders sign, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. NFL team owners approved the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas in a vote at an NFL football annual meeting in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Raiders will relocate to Las Vegas during a press conference on Monday.

Team owners met in Phoenix to vote on the relocation.

Thirty-one of the 32 owners voted in favor of the team’s relocation. Approval of at least 24 of the league’s total team ownership was required. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross was the lone dissenting vote.

After months of planning, the vote paves the way for a $1.9 billion stadium to be built in Las Vegas for the team.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak released a statement stating, "Wow! Our football dreams have come true. First, I would like to thank Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson for their initiative and leadership, which ultimately made today possible. I would also like to thank Gov. Brian Sandoval, the Nevada Legislature, Laborers Local 872, Mark Davis and all the NFL owners who have delivered generations of excitement to every fan of the NFL and Raiders in Nevada. But today’s decision means even more to us here as it will elevate the UNLV football program to never-before-seen heights, create thousands of construction and permanent jobs, and draw tens-of-thousands of new tourists to Southern Nevada. On behalf of all the citizens of Clark County, it is my pleasure to say to the Raiders, Raider Nation and the entire NFL – Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada!”

Today is an historic day for Nevada. The @raiders are moving to #LasVegas! This will change the face of Las Vegas and our state forever. pic.twitter.com/iKVlKd4cas — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) March 27, 2017

Gov. Brian Sandoval said the vote marked, "a monumental day for Las Vega and the entire State of Nevada." In a statement, the governor expressed his gratitude towards Mark Davis, the Raiders franchise, the NFL owners, Nevada legislatures, and the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee. He added, "the Stadium Authority Board will continue its work to finalize the details but the terms of the deal are established into law and no additional taxpayer funds will be expended."

Mark Davis, the owner of the Raiders, released a statement stating in part, "the Raiders were born in Oakland and Oakland will always be part of our DNA. We know that some fans will be disappointed and even angry, but we hope that they do not direct that frustration to the players, coaches and staff."

Davis said the team will play in Oakland in 2017 and 2018 until the new stadium opens.

Davis added, "“My father always said, ‘the greatness of the Raiders is in its future,’ and the opportunity to build a world-class stadium in the entertainment capital of the world is a significant step toward achieving that greatness."

The team will continue to be called the Oakland Raiders until they officially move to Las Vegas.

Support for the relocation to Las Vegas was displayed across social media.

Congratulations @Raiders! #UNLV Athletics is excited to welcome you to Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/2l4U4v5yn8 — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) March 27, 2017

