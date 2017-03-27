Pedestrian critically injured in east Las Vegas crash

NBA Summer League is just around the corner and while fans are anxious to pack the Thomas and Mack to find a seat, one Las Vegas grandfather is training to find a roster spot with a team.More >
A mother and father were arrested after their three young children were found living in a home filled with trash, feces and several neglected animals.More >
A 17-year-old boy high on psychedelic mushrooms has been charged in the death of another teen in the Northland after running him over with his vehicle, according to authorities.More >
Officials are investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a room with a broken air conditioning unit on Friday as being heat-related.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fight that took place at a central Valley grocery store Monday evening.More >
A group of generous strangers teamed up to buy a young man in Texas a new car after learning he walked 3 miles to work every day.More >
Two 911 calls and a tweet about the possibility of an active shooter at a military installation set off a day of panic and confusion in Alabama.More >
A 12-year-old died from injuries suffered in a crash on I-15 last week.More >
Las Vegas Metro police released the names of the two officers involved in a deadly shooting Saturday.More >
