Pedestrian critically injured in east Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a suspected impaired driver Sunday night in the east Valley.

Las Vegas Metro police responded at 9:35 p.m. to the area of Wyoming Avenue and Palm street, near Fremont Street and Sahara Avenue.

Citing evidence, police said a man was walking across Palm Avenue at the intersection with Wyoming Avenue when he was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The 62-year-old pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries, police said.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Ramon Bernal, remained at the scene. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Metro's Fatal Detail was called to investigate the crash.

Palm Street was closed for the investigation.

