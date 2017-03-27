Friends mourn loss of Montana visitor shot, killed in strip shooting

One man is dead and another is being treated at the hospital after a shooting situation on the Las Vegas Strip.

Gary Breitling, 57, of Sidney, Montana, was shot to the death on a Regional Transportation Commission bus outside the Cosmopolitan Hotel Saturday.

“He was just a great guy,” a friend of Breitling said. “It’s just a bad deal.”

The woman, who is from the same small town as Breitling and his family, requested that her name be withheld.

“It’s just so sad,” she said. “He’s been a life long resident here. A small town of 6 to 7 thousand people. Everyone knows everyone.”

According to police, Breitling was shot and killed by 55-year-old Rolando Cardenas. Cardenas and Breitling were on the same RTC bus when Cardenas started shooting for no apparent reason, police said.

The ordeal led to a barricade situation that lasted several hours. Cardenas finaly gave up his .45 caliber hand gun and left the bus with his hands on his head.

Family of Breitling declined to interview but told FOX5 he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Friends of Breitling remembered him as a happy person who made those around him smile.

“He was a great guy. He was always smiling.”

To donate to the family’s funeral expenses, click here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.