Northwest Valley restaurant fire causes major damages

The Roadrunner Saloon is shown with smoke escaping from the roof (FOX5).

A popular northwest Valley restaurant suffered thousands of dollars in damages after a fire ignited in the kitchen area Sunday morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to numerous 9-1-1 calls regarding the fire at the Roadrunner Saloon located on 921 North Buffalo Drive near Washington Avenue. On arrival, fire fighters saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant.

Fire crews were facing difficulties navigating through the heavy smoke, so a second alarm was called to bring more personnel to the scene. It took crews about 15 minutes to control the fire.

The fire heavily damaged the kitchen of the restaurant and the dining area received visible smoke damage. Fire officials estimate the total damage at $250,000. The investigation cited the cause of the fire as accidental.

Patrons in the restaurant were able to exit the restaurant without injury after noticing smoke escaping through the vents of the building.

