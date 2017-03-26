Las Vegas Strip shooting suspect, victim identified

Police at the scene of a barricade situation on the Las Vegas Strip on March 25, 2017. (FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed the arrest of a man in connection to the deadly shooting that took place on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday afternoon.

Officer Larry Hadfield, of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, identified Rolando Cardenas as the suspect involved in the incident.

The Clark County Detention Center shows Cardenas, 55, in custody and facing numerous charges including open murder, attempted murder, along with discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle and burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon.

Saturday's incident shut down a portion of the Las Vegas Strip for numerous hours.

Police negotiated with Cardenas, who barricaded himself on a Regional Transportation Commission bus, after a fatal shooting took the life of one person and injured another. He finally gave up his weapon, a .45 caliber handgun, and left the bus with his hands on his head.

Authorities said Cardenas fired several rounds from a handgun for no apparent reason, striking the two victims, while on the bus that prompted the situation.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the person killed in the incident as 57-year-old Gary Breitling of Sidney, Montana.

Family of Breitling started a GoFundMe account and stated the second victim was also part of the same family.

FOX5 continues to work to confirm further details, including more information on the suspected shooter and victims involved.

Police asked for witnesses and anyone who was on the bus to contact them at (702) 828-7777 for their assistance in the investigation.

Saturday's initial call came in at 10:48 a.m and the man surrendered at 3:12 p.m.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.