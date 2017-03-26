PD: Man shot, killed through window in central Las Vegas

Metro at the scene of a deadly shooting in central Las Vegas on March 26, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Homicide detectives were called to a central Las Vegas neighborhood Sunday to investigate a deadly overnight shooting.

Metro police said they responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of East Hacienda, near Maryland Parkway, at about 1:20 a.m.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment unit. He was transported to the Sunrise Trauma Center where he was pronounced deceased according to Metro.

Citing the investigation, detectives believe the man was inside the unit when he was shot through the window. The suspect then fled the area and their identity remains unknown.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

