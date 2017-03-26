PD: Shots fired in NW Las Vegas neighborhood

Police at the scene of a shooting in a NW las Vegas neighborhood on March 26, 2017, (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting call in the northwest part of town early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 7700 block of Bentonite Drive, near Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue, at about 12:30 a.m. with reports of several shots heard in the area.

Police said they were able to locate two shooting victims at that location once at the scene. A man was found shot in the thigh and a female was found with a gunshot wound to her backside.

The injuries appeared non-life threatening according to authorities, but no word has been given as to how the shooting occurred.

Viewers informed FOX5 about seeing a heavy police presence in the neighborhood in the overnight hours.

