1 person dead, suspect surrenders after shooting shuts down Las Vegas Strip

One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that lead to a barricade situation.

Metro police said the suspect was on the second floor of a Regional Transportation Commission bus as a rider when he shot the two victims.

The suspect was the only person on the bus before a barricade situation began where police used robots during "the tactical phase." The suspect fired rounds during that time. A flash bang was also deployed by police in an attempt to persuade the man to exit the bus.

After several hours of negotiations, the man gave up his weapon, a .45 caliber handgun, and left the bus with his hands on his head.

No other victims were found on the bus.

SWAT teams also responded.

There is no known motive and the suspect had mental issues, according to police.

Police said the shooting is believed to be random and it has no connection to the shooting at the Bellagio early Saturday morning.

The suspect is from the Las Vegas area and the shooting is not believed to be related to terrorism, police said.

Police said the man did not fire gunshots during his surrender.

Angela Castro, spokeswoman for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) issued this statement:

"This morning, a shooting occurred on an RTC transit vehicle that services the Las Vegas Strip. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the rider who was fatally shot, and we also extend our sincere sympathies to the injured victim, the bus operator and the other passengers who were aboard during this tragic incident. The safety and security of our transit riders, contractors and staff is our utmost priority. We are working closely with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and remain committed to providing a safe public transportation system."

An employee at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas said the building was evacuated and the hotel floors were put on lockdown. He said it was a chaotic scene inside the casino with people running everywhere. They were jammed into back rooms and people were laying on the floor, he said. The building reopened following the man's arrest.

Police refuted initial reports of an active shooting saying "there is no active shooter incident inside of any casinos."

Police and emergency crews blocked off Las Vegas Boulevard from Harmon Avenue to Flamingo Road.

The initial call came in at 10:48 a.m and the man surrendered at 3:12 p.m.

Police asked for all witnesses and everyone who was on the bus to contact them at (702) 828-7777.

