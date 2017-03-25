Pahrump resident killed in crash identified

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of one person in Pahrump on Thursday evening.

Troopers responded to a reported accident near State Highway 372 and South Blagg Road at 8:20 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was on a motorized wheelchair, southbound Blagg Road, outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a GMC pickup truck according to the NHP,

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene and later identified by authorities as Travor Bengston, of Pahrump, Nevada.

The pickup driver stayed at site of the crash and Troopers said impairment was not suspected.

Traffic restrictions were at the scene of the collision while investigators worked through the crash.

Authorities have not released any further information at this time.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.