Suspects use sledgehammers in burglary at Bellagio Las Vegas

Police at the scene of a retail store burglary at the Bellago on March 25, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an overnight burglary at a high-end retail store inside the Bellagio hotel-casino Saturday.

Officers said they responded to the Bellagio, located at 3600 South Las Vegas Boulevard, just before 1 a.m. to a reported burglary.

Multiple suspects wearing masks broke into a high-end jewelry store at the hotel, according to police, and gained access to the jewelry cases by using sledgehammers.

Detectives said the sound of the hammers striking the cases caused people to believe that gunshots were being fired inside the store, as first reported in their preliminary investigation, but determined later no shots were fired.

Officers said one of the suspects was taken into custody while they were exiting the casino through the parking garage.

Portions of the property, including the parking garage, were closed after the incident according to Metro.

Witnesses reported seeing an armed robber at one of the stores inside the Bellagio at about the time of the original call.

Literally just witnessed an armed robber in a pig mask at a Rolex store at the Bellagio & then his arrest #bellagio #vegas #rolex #robbery pic.twitter.com/m53T6bHS2z — Kir (@Kir_kamil) March 25, 2017

Police said initial reports of an active shooter at the hotel proved to be false and indicated no injuries have been reported.

The incident remains under investigation according to Metro.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.