Police searching for men who stabbed, robbed store clerk on S. Eastern Ave

Police are looking for these two men who were seen robbing a convenience store clerk. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro Police asked for the public's help to find two men who stabbed and robbed a convenience store clerk Thursday.

Police said a small amount of cash was taken and the two men fled the store on the 3000 block of South Eastern Avenue near Vegas Valley Drive in a light-colored four-door sedan.

LVMPD asked anyone who saw the men to contact them at 702-828-3591.

