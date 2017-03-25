Police searching for men who stabbed, robbed store clerk on S. E - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police searching for men who stabbed, robbed store clerk on S. Eastern Ave

Posted: Updated:
Police are looking for these two men who were seen robbing a convenience store clerk. (LVMPD) Police are looking for these two men who were seen robbing a convenience store clerk. (LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro Police asked for the public's help to find two men who stabbed and robbed a convenience store clerk Thursday. 

Police said a small amount of cash was taken and the two men fled the store on the 3000 block of South Eastern Avenue near Vegas Valley Drive in a light-colored four-door sedan.

LVMPD asked anyone who saw the men to contact them at 702-828-3591. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.