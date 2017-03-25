'Las Vegas Allergy Mix' helps local deal with seasonal symptoms

Sneezing, runny nose, itchy watery eyes are all allergy symptoms Charles Green says can be treated with his natural solution.

"It's used by thousands of people now, it's a larger success than I ever thought it would be," Green said.

Green owns "Mr. Green genes" nutrition center. He's also the developer of Las Vegas Allergy Mix, a homeopathic remedy to treat seasonal allergies.

"Just one dropper full you put it in your mouth swish it around and swallow it and in that time period the body will react,” Green said.

The mix is made up of very small doses of allergens like mulberry, olive, and cedar. It works similar to an allergy shot because it's designed to help our bodies get used to allergens to prevent them from overacting and releasing histamines that give us itchy noses and scratchy throats as well as other allergy symptoms.

"It calms the system down, I think that's it's biggest attribute and it does it fairly quickly," Green said.

Green says he’s constantly working to develop the mix. They adjust it to which plants are blooming and creating the most pollen in our area.

"We get information on what's going to come up and that information helps us help our customers. we'll add in those things in given years so it becomes a local allergy mix and that's what's made the product a tremendous success," Green said.

Las Vegas Allergy Mix is sold at Whole Foods and health stores around the valley. It retails for about $20.

