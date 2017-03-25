Man finds, returns, $10,000 in cash from Mexican Restaurant

Carlos Villasenor believes in doing the right thing, he said he can't help it, it's the way he was raised.

On Friday, Villasenor found a wallet with some serious cash at Lindo Michoacan Restaurant in Las Vegas.

"I picked it up and put it in my pocket. When I got home, I opened it and there was a lot of money," he said.

He knew instantly what he had to do. He looked the owner up on Facebook, and returned her $10,000 in cash.

"She was so grateful, she was calm already because she told me she had been crying the whole night."

Villasenor said the woman was using the money for her brother's cancer treatment. She had just gotten it out of the bank the day it was stolen.

He said he hopes others can also do the right thing, if they come across a similar situation.

"That was the right thing to do, you never know what the money is for," he said.

