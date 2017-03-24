Local Raider fans not worried about Oakland Hail Mary

Members of Raider Nation filed onto Fremont Street Friday afternoon as a sign of support for the hopeful approval of the Raider relocation to Las Vegas.

Organizers said they were hoping to see 20,000 Raider fans in downtown, but many didn’t show. Many said they believe it was because of the news that Oakland had a new plan to keep their team.

"This is Oakland. We always get underestimated,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said. “Do not give up on us until this is over. We are doing everything we can to send a message. We are serious. This deal is done here. This is where the Raiders should stay."

"(Oakland's plan was) not good enough. It does not address the issues they've had for three plus years in Oakland and (Schaaf) is now trying to apply public pressure to the NFL and to the Raiders to give them another chance and it's not going to happen," NFL Insider Joe Arrigo said.

"It was depressing, really depressing going to Oakland: potholes in the middle of the freeway. They deserve a better home and I think this is the home for them," Raider Nation 725 President, DJ Thump said.

"My sources tell me, emphatically, this (Oakland effort) has no bearing on the decision that will come down on Monday. This is a Hail Mary that fell 50 yards short of the end zone and they fumbled it yet again," Arrigo said.

"I'm not worried. Economics: it comes down to money," Raiders fan Sharon Jones said.

No matter if they're in favor of Oakland or Las Vegas Raider fans share one common feeling this weekend.

"Let's get them here. Stop playing around they're coming, we know they're coming," Jones said.

"I've been biting my nails. I just want it to get over with let's move on. We have a season to win, a Super Bowl to win and what better place than to bring them right here in Las Vegas?" Thump said.

"Relax, enjoy your weekend and get ready for Raiders week next week," Arrigo said.

