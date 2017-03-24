Pot smokers-turned-brush-strokers find creative outlet at 'Puff Pass & Paint' class

'Puff Pass & Paint' is an art class that allows students to smoke marijuana during each session.

Michael Cassini’s art class brings in a unique crowd of painters.

Artists bring in their own green, and it’s not made by mixing yellow and blue.

Enthused pot smokers-turned-brush-strokers find creativity with every breath they take.

"Is anybody painting for the first time right now?" he asked a class full of students.

This class is the only one of its kind in Nevada, it combines painting, and marijuana, it's called Puff Pass & Paint.

"If you have any questions, Bob Ross is on the television," he joked.

Cassini said he loves to paint and it runs in his family.

"When I was visiting my brother in Europe, I did some training in London and Madrid," he said.

He said he believes art should be shared, which is exactly what he's doing this night in his home.

"There's something about cannabis. It brings people together," he says.

This class is BYOC or ‘Bring Your Own Cannabis.’ This class is legal because with Nevada's passing of Question 2, people can now smoke marijuana in their homes. Students do have to be 21 or older to come to Puff Pass and Paint and agree they won’t sell any pot.

On Friday, students were creating a painting of mushrooms on a hillside. Branden and Ryanne, two of 24 people attending, were returning customers.

"I see something, I'm seeing something," Branden said as he focuses on his masterpiece.

Even though these classes just started in the valley, they're already selling out.

The events are put on by CannabisTours.Com, and painting isn't all they have to offer. The company, founded in Denver, also offers Puff Pass & Pastries which is weed and brunch, and puff pass and poof a marijuana and magic show. For more info visit their website.

