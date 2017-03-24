Missing 82-year-old Las Vegas man found safe

Las Vegas Metro police said they have safely located a missing 82-year-old man Friday afternoon.

Police asked for the public's help to locate Mario Manrique after he was reported missing from the area of Jones Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Police said Manrique might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Manrique was described as an Asian male, 5’5” tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with a black shirt and pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Metro’s Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 during business hours or 702-828-3111 at any time.

