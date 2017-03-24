Henderson girl reported missing located - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson girl reported missing located

Updated:
Melanie Van Lakerveld, 14, was last seen in Henderson, NV on March 19, 2017. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) Melanie Van Lakerveld, 14, was last seen in Henderson, NV on March 19, 2017. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

A girl who was reported missing in March was located.

The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children posted a missing child bulletin for Melanie Van Lakerveld. The post said Van Lakerveld went missing on Monday, March 19.

On April 4, Henderson police said the child ran away from home but was safe while staying in North Las Vegas, where officers confirmed her location.

As of Tuesday, she has since returned home to her father.

