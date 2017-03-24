Las Vegas teen, 18, reportedly shot by brother identified

Crime scene tape blocks a neighborhood near Farm Road and Hualapai Way during a deadly shooting investigation on March 17, 2017. (FOX5)

An 18-year-old was identified as the person who police believe was shot to death by his older brother in northwest Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said Nicholas Caples, of Las Vegas, died of a gunshot wound of the chest as a result of a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro police were called to the 10200 block of Yarmouth Sea Court, near Farm Road and North Hualapai Way, on March 17 on a reported call of a domestic shooting.

Caples, who was found wounded during the response, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a 22-year-old, who was armed with a gun, was taken into custody.

According to police, the teen victim was armed with a large knife during a physical struggle with his father when his 22-year-old brother intervened.

Police have not yet made an official arrest in the case. It is under review with the Clark County District Attorney.

The incident marked the 33rd homicide in Metro's jurisdiction.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.