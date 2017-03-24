Second victim identified in deadly motorcycle crash at Lake Mead

The sign outside of the office of the Clark County Coroner is shown in an undated image. (File)

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified a second person killed in a motorcycle crash at Lake Mead.

Medical examiners identified the victim as 67-year-old Drew Cahoon, of St. George, Utah. He died as the result of the crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol said two motorcyclists went off of the road when the crash occurred on Tuesday. One rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died.

The second victim was previously identified as 53-year-old William Purden.

