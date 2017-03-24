Henderson toddler involved in suspicious death investigation ide - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson toddler involved in suspicious death investigation identified

Posted: Updated:
The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File) The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Medical examiners have identified a two-year-old involved in a suspicious death investigation.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Uriel Heczko, of Henderson, was identified as the victim. The cause and manner of death were pending Friday. 

Henderson police said Heczko was taken to Sunrise Hospital on March 11 with severe brain injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

[READ MORE: Henderson police investigating suspicious death of 2-year-old boy]

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.