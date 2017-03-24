Henderson toddler involved in suspicious death investigation identified

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

Medical examiners have identified a two-year-old involved in a suspicious death investigation.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Uriel Heczko, of Henderson, was identified as the victim. The cause and manner of death were pending Friday.

Henderson police said Heczko was taken to Sunrise Hospital on March 11 with severe brain injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

[READ MORE: Henderson police investigating suspicious death of 2-year-old boy]

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.