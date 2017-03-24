Henderson toddler involved in suspicious death investigation identified

A child died Friday night following a drowning scare at a Henderson water park on June 18.More >
A barricade situation Saturday morning on the Las Vegas Strip ends with one person in police custody.More >
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on South El Capitan Way and West Flamingo Road Friday night, according to police.More >
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the central part of town Saturday morning.More >
A United States Air Force Thunderbird reportedly crashed at the Dayton Air Show in Ohio on Friday.More >
Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Friday at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.More >
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the father of a 5-year-old who has been missing for two months has been arrested on suspicion of his son's murder.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
Two people from Phoenix hit a jackpot of nearly $1 million dollars at Harrah’s on Sunday.More >
