Cubs' Kris Bryant returns to Bonanza HS ahead of Big League Weekend

Chicago Cubs all-star Kris Bryant, who is arguably having the best life ever right now for any Major Leaguer, walked the halls of his alma mater Bonanza High School ahead of his homecoming during the upcoming Big League Weekend.

The Las Vegas native showed energy drink maker Red Bull around the campus, recalling his time playing for the Bengals baseball team.

In the video, he points out the team's locker room was never really meant for the future star and his teammates.

"We never really got to be in that locker room because the football team had it," Bryant said, pointing out he had to change in the parking lot.

Bryant's humble beginning at Bonanza was still important. He explains in the video meeting his wife Jessica Delp, who he married this past January, at Bonanza. He also explained the importance of his high school in his path to a baseball scholarship at University of San Diego.

The reigning National League MVP and the newest big league millionaire is set to play alongside his World Series champion teammates at Cashman Field this weekend against the Cincinnati Reds.

