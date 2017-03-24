Henderson Police arrest suspect in man's shooting death

The booking photo of Gerald Polk, the suspect in the shooting death of a Henderson man. (FOX5)

Henderson Police arrested a suspect in an early Friday morning homicide at a home less than ten minutes away from the crime scene.

Gerald Polk, a four-time felon, was arrested without incident at the 500 block of Holick Avenue in Henderson at 10:30 a.m.

Police say 38-year-old Polk may be responsible for a man who was found shot to death inside an apartment complex in Henderson early Friday morning, which was called a homicide by Henderson Police.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Angel Thompson of Henderson.

Michelle French, spokeswoman for the Henderson Police Department, said officers were called twice to the Lakewood Cove apartments, located near Warm Springs Road and Lake Mead Parkway.

Henderson police said they originally broke up a party at an apartment inside the community just after midnight, but were called back at about 2:00 a.m. for a medical situation at the same apartment.

Arriving officers on the second call located a man in his early 30s deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to his buttocks, according to the HPD.

Thompson didn't live at the apartment complex. Instead, he stayed with his mother at the complex next door.

Donneta Binet-Sims described Thompson and his mother as family.

"A brother to me," she said. "I haven't seen her. That's my biggest fear: what his mom is going through right now."

Binet-Sims said she saw Thompson just a few hours before he died. She said she can't understand what happened, especially because she doesn't know Thompson to party or get into trouble.



"If he has a party? He's partying with his mom!" she said. "They were super close ... I never see him go out or have a big crowd around him."

Neighbors described the "party" as just a few guys relaxing and drinking beers while listening to music. They said they have no idea who started shooting.

"I didn't hear the party. I just heard the gunshot and the screaming," next door neighbor Sharon Gulley said. "It was a lot of screaming ... a lot of screaming and then I got up and I started investigating."

Photos on Facebook show Thompson surrounded by his children.

"I'll definitely say a prayer for the family, especially those two young kids," Gulley said. "The poor two young kids growing up without a father."

Loved ones described him as good man, a great father and a talented artist.

"He loved to rap! Yeah, he keep his rap game going on," Binet-Sims said. "You don't have a radio or nothing else going on? He'll rap to you, and it sounds just like your phone with music."

The man who was shot to death on an apartment staircase last night was a (talented) rapper & father. His name is Angel Thompson.

"His name is Angel for a reason," Binet-Sims said. "Hopefully the good Father will take care of him in heaven."

Thompson's family said they have started a GoFundMe account in the name of Angel Lee Thompson.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

