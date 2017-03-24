Suspected drunk driver identified after crashing into Metro officer

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash that injured one of their own officers Thursday night.

Lt. Carlos Hank, of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said the crash happened at about 11 p.m. near Interstate 215 and Las Vegas Boulevard.

A woman, identified as Katherine Smith, rear-ended a marked police vehicle, Hank said.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Hank.

Hank said Smith was treated at the scene for her injuries.

Smith faces a driving under the influence charge, police said.

Traffic restrictions were in place at the intersection after the crash, as police said debris had to be cleared from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.