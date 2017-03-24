Massive high school fights break out, students blame dress code

Students wreaked havoc at a Las Vegas school Thursday. Five fights and a food fight broke out at Desert Oasis High School. Students said it was in retaliation to a new dress code.

“A lot of people retaliated against it and they didn't really like it,” sophomore Jeremy Nazareno said.

“I don't agree with the dress codes either, but I think this whole thing was kind of stupid if it was just to kind of state something,” freshman Jherome Macabasco said.

The Clark County School District said two students were arrested and six were cited.

“My friend was hiding underneath the table because she didn't want her hair to get ruined,” freshman Savanna Knipp said.

Students said the new dress code bans flip flops and holes in pants. CCSD did not confirm this. Students said they were told to discuss concerns with student council Thursday and that the principal would weigh the pros and cons and consider making a change.

