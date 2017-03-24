Massive high school fights break out, students blame dress code - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Massive high school fights break out, students blame dress code

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kathleen Jacob
Connect
Large fights broke out at Desert Oasis High School on Mar. 23, 2017. Large fights broke out at Desert Oasis High School on Mar. 23, 2017.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Students wreaked havoc at a Las Vegas school Thursday. Five fights and a food fight broke out at Desert Oasis High School. Students said it was in retaliation to a new dress code.

“A lot of people retaliated against it and they didn't really like it,” sophomore Jeremy Nazareno said.

“I don't agree with the dress codes either, but I think this whole thing was kind of stupid if it was just to kind of state something,” freshman Jherome Macabasco said.

The Clark County School District said two students were arrested and six were cited.

“My friend was hiding underneath the table because she didn't want her hair to get ruined,” freshman Savanna Knipp said.

Students said the new dress code bans flip flops and holes in pants. CCSD did not confirm this. Students said they were told to discuss concerns with student council Thursday and that the principal would weigh the pros and cons and consider making a change.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.