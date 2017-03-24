CCSD Police challenged by increased student population, violence

CCSD police went before the school board on Thursday talking about some of the resources it’s used and challenges the department faces when it comes to keeping schools safe.

"We want everyone to feel confident that we are doing a great job with what we have," CCSD Captain Ken Young said.

Captain Young said the CCSD police department is doing the best it can when it comes to protecting a growing population of students with a limited staff.

"Our schools are very safe. We have been very creative in how we staff our schools and we also talked about our relationship with law enforcement entities that assist us at any given moment,” Young said.

Police said during the 2015-2016 school year, the department received more than 159,000 calls for service.

Officers said this school year, they're also seeing more guns being brought to schools. Seventeen firearms were recovered since Jan.

However, as the number of students they serve continues to climb, police said they are trying to make due with a smaller staff, thanks to budget cuts and restructuring.

"Could we get more officers, could we use more officers? Of course, no police department would say they don't want any more officers. We could always use more," Young said.

