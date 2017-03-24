Pedestrian in wheelchair dies after being hit by truck in Pahrum - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian in wheelchair dies after being hit by truck in Pahrump

PAHRUMP, NV (FOX5) -

A male pedestrian in a wheelchair is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Pahrump Thursday night.

The crash was reported at 8:20 p.m. near State Highway 372 and South Blagg Road.

Nevada Highway Patrol did not say if alcohol was a factor.

