Henderson Police: Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A couple was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, lying in the desert area near the intersection of East Larson Lane and Gilespie Street, according to Henderson Police.

The 55-year-old man and 54-year-old woman suffered apparent gunshot wounds. At about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, someone passing by noticed the man lying on the ground near a car, tried to get a response and failed. Police said as emergency crews arrived, they determined the man was dead and found the woman's body nearby.

