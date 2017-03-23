Cirque branding, game nights coming to Golden Knights matches

Imagine a Vegas Golden Knight checking a Los Angeles King into an advertisement for Cirque du Soleil's Mystere.

For the next three seasons, the Las Vegas-based acrobatic and music spectacular will have a presence inside T-Mobile Arena during Golden Knights games.

Under an agreement announced Thursday, Cirque's branding will be placed throughout the inside of the arena. The branding will include dasher board signage, LED ribbon board exposure, a presence on the Golden Knight's website as well as the team's mobile app and other in-game features.

There will also be game nights each season dedicated to Cirque, which will provide entertainment during the intermission breaks.

The deal runs through the end of the 2019-2020 season.

