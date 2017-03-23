Man accused of break-in, rape hours after release from Vegas jail

A man accused of breaking into a northwest Las Vegas home and forcing a woman into sex was released from jail just hours before the alleged rape took place, according to police.

In an arrest report, detectives identified Ramel Ortiz, 32, as the suspect in a sexual assault with a deadly weapon case. Ortiz was booked into Clark County Detention Center on March 16.

According to police, Ortiz's arrest stemmed from a report of a burglary and sexual assault at a home during the early morning of March 9. In the report, a woman living at the home was awaken by a stranger who she thought was her adult son. The woman asked how the stranger got in. The report stated "he got in when her son left the residence to go to work." The woman also asked why the man was at her home, to which police stated that he had friends who lived a couple of houses away.

The stranger who was armed with a handgun wanted to use a phone, but then forced the woman into her bedroom where she was told to take off her clothes, the arrest report described. Citing an interview with the woman, police stated the suspect ordered the woman to engage in sexual intercourse with him. Throughout the ordeal, the woman told police she expressed compliance at times, because she knew her daughter would be home soon and she didn't want him to hurt her. However, the woman told police she begged the suspect not to hurt her and to stop. All of this took place while no one else was home, police stated.

Police said the woman noticed the man was wearing bright orange underwear and socks at the time, which were later identified as those issued to inmates at CCDC.

The rape lasted an hour before the man forced the woman to take a shower with him, the arrest report said.

After allowing the victim to get clothed, the suspect then ransacked a bedroom belonging to her son in a failed attempt to find marijuana. The report then stated the man forced the woman into the living room where the victim's adult daughter was, having arrived just five minutes before this encounter.

After using the daughter's phone for a call, the suspect told the two that they would have to go with him somewhere. Police said, at that point, the mother noticed the man was not holding his gun, prompting both she and her daughter to run out of the house and escape in the daughter's car. They were able to contact the woman's husband who then called police.

The report stated various fingerprints and DNA from the home, including those found on a pipe and the bright colored underwear left at the scene, produced Ortiz as the suspect through a criminal database. Police further confirmed Ortiz as the suspect when the women pointed his picture out in a photographic lineup.

Police learned Ortiz was released from CCDC at about 7 p.m. on the night before the alleged assault. Police recorded the assault call at about 7 a.m. the following day.

Ortiz was booked into CCDC on three counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of open and gross lewdness.

Police did not state in Ortiz's report the reason for his prior incarceration.

