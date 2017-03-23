Public's help sought to identify 3 men involved in Las Vegas Strip stabbing

Police seek to identify a man believed to be involved in a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip. (LVMPD)

Police released an image of a person of interest wanted in connection to a stabbing. (LVMPD)

Police released images of three men sought in connection to a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public’s help to identify three people involved in a fight at the Paris hotel and casino.

Police responded to the incident at the property on Sunday at 12:08 a.m. Arriving officers found a victim of a stabbing.

Citing the investigation, police said several males were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. At one point, detectives believe one suspect pulled out a small knife and stabbed the victim before leaving.

Police described the first person of interest as a black male adult, approximately 5’9” tall to 6’0” tall, 160 to 180 pounds, with braided shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

The second person of interested was described by police as a black male adult, approximately 6’2” tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black vest, white long sleeve dress shirt, black pants and sneakers.

The third suspect was described as a black male adult 5’7” to 5’9” tall, and about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black vest, white long sleeve dress shirt, black pants and sneakers. Police believe he may have been wearing a work uniform.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Metro’s Criminal Intelligence Section at 702-828-3521, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

