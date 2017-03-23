Person hurt in east Las Vegas Valley townhome fire

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze near Boulder Highway and Sandhill Road on March 23, 2017. (CCFD)

One person was injured in a fire at a townhome Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the incident at 5:38 a.m. on 250 Greenbriar Townhouse Way, near Boulder Highway and Sandhill Road.

According to Clark County firefighters, arriving crews found a large amount of smoke and flames coming from a two-story town home. They were able to extinguish the blaze by 5:55 a.m.

Crews found one person who was reported to be in the home at the time of the fire. The victim was transported to University Medical Center in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The estimated amount of damage has not been released.

