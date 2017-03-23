Pres. Trump's proposed budget could hurt kids' after-school programs

President Donald Trump unveiled a budget proposal for 2018 that could result in fewer kids getting after school help in Clark County.

“The proposed budget would slash department funding by $9.2 billion from this year's $68.2 billion, a major cut unseen in recent years. The administration is proposing to allocate an additional $1.4 billion for school choice programs and to eliminate two programs worth $3.6 billion that provide funding for teacher preparation and after-school programs, among other plans,” according to the Associated Press.

President Trump’s proposal would eliminate 21st Century Community Learning Centers. In turn Nevada could lose nearly $8 million for its after-school programs.

It's a loss Jodi Manzella from After School Allstars said could be devastating to their students if the funding was not made up in other ways.

“Some of our schools and our children would not be able to participate in our programming,” Manzella said.

After School Allstars serves about 6,000 kids.

“When school gets out, and before their parent or guardian get home, they don’t have a safe place to be and they don’t have anything to do,” Manzella said. Programs like her's give them support, homework help and mentoring.

Manzella said she’s been talking to the board of directors about the budget proposal.

"How could we overcome these budget cuts to still be able to provide our programming? To still be able to keep our children safe and to provide these role models and mentors and enrichment programs for our students?" she said.

President Trump and the White House have said there’s no evidence that these types of programs help kids in school, which is why they’re cutting them.

Misti Taton, Principal at Cashman Middle School, said she disagrees.

Her school works with After School Allstars, and she said she believes it's helping her students.

“Politics aside, everything else aside, to me, it’s about our kids. So somewhere, somehow, we will figure out a way to do this, because to me, it's that important,” she said. "I’ll find a way to make this work, because no matter what, my teachers are going to be here, my kids are going to be here. We're going to make this a safe space for them.”

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.