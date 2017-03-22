FALSE ALARM: Summerlin Hospital ends lockdown after no evidence of gunman found

Las Vegas Metro police said a report of gunman inside Summerlin Hospital Wednesday morning was unfounded.

Police said a call came in at 9:37 a.m. regarding initial reports of a man with a gun entering the hospital.

When police investigated the hospital, they found no such evidence and determined no shooting took place. Officers continued to "determine the validity" of the reports.

The hospital was on lock down as police talked to administrators from every department. Patients said it made them nervous.

“The first thing I thought about was 'Gee wiz, he's nearly gonna shoot the place up and we're gonna have to run for our life!'” Dennis Dillihunt said.

“I heard there was a shooter there, and when I saw the SWAT team it looked like the army was attacking the hospital,” Richard Miller said.

There were no injuries reported. The hospital was returning to normal operations, police said.

