After breakup, Conor McGregor and Las Vegas might get back together

There are arguments in many relationships, but Conor McGregor and the city of Las Vegas have had long and important partnership.

On Wednesday, both sides said they were happy with each other. McGregor dodged a huge fine and got one step closer to a potential historic boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor vowed in Dec. never to fight in Las Vegas again because he was so upset with a $150,000 fine levied against him by the Nevada Athletic State Commission. The fine has since been reduced to just $25,000.

Board members chose to punish McGregor for his behavior at a press conference before UFC 202, where McGregor "went crazy" and chucked water bottles into the crowd.

"Somebody could have gotten really hurt, outside of the fighters," Anthony Marnell III, the chairman of the athletic commission said. "Throwing a Monster can and a water bottle at a press conference; that's a first."

McGregor apologized for his behavior but said he was still upset with the $150,000 punishment handed down in Oct. Members of the commission said he handled it like a professional.

The fighter listened to the meeting on the phone, but didn't speak. After the very short discussion and unanimous vote approving the discount, he hung up.

"It's okay to have a little bit of a rough press conference," Executive Director Bob Bennett said. "But we don't want it to go over the top where someone in the media or the public could get hurt."

Commission says the reduction of #ConorMcGregor's fine has nothing to do with his threat of not fighting in Las Vegas.

Marnell asserted that McGregor wasn't treated differently than any other fighter. He also said that the commission didn't choose to reduce the fine because of his threat to abandon Las Vegas or because of his potential fight with Mayweather. The location of that fight would come down to money.

Las Vegas is big money.



"Conor can fight anywhere he wants in the world, but at the end of the day? This is Nevada, and this is Las Vegas," Marnell said. "I think he wants to fight in Las Vegas. My conversations with him? I think he was upset. I think he was emotional. I think he said some things that maybe he didn't either want to say or regretted saying."

So then, why did board members approve the discount?

"I did disagree with the 150,000 (dollar fine). I thought it was too heavy, even though I voted for it," Marnell said. "I don't think it's a bad thing for us to be able to admit when we've gone too far. I mean, we're human too."

Once McGregor pays the reduced fine, he will be eligible to apply for a boxing license through the athletic commission. Marnell said he doesn't expect any roadblocks on his end when it comes to approving the license or a fight against Mayweather.

"He's probably going to get a boxing license," Marnell said. "It's kind of hard to argue ... You have the best boxer probably of all time versus one of the best strikers in the UFC."

McGregor will also perform community services as a part of his punishment. He is expected to talk to children in Ireland.

