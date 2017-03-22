Passengers arriving at McCarran directly from London respond to terror attack

London became a site of another deadly attack after a driver plowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge. The attacker then left the bridge and headed to Parliament where he fatally stabbed a police officer.

Passengers arriving to Las Vegas midday on a direct flight from London were in the air when the attacks happened. Many said they didn't learn what had happened until after they landed. "It's quite shocking really," Frank Williams, a passenger arriving from London said."It's a great place, a wonderful city as a lot of cities in Europe are." Williams and several others turned on their phones as they deplaned to learn about the attacks on their homeland.

"It's a worry," Williams said. "I mean, I think it was a question of time before something like that happened again in London."

Passengers flying into the Valley, such as Jamie Capon, questioned why these attacks still occur.

"It's horrible to go away and hear about that, the second that you get away from England," Capon said. "You really want to be there for the people who are living through it."

Capon said he doesn't know what a solution is, but that at times of crisis, people should be coming together. "Thoughts are with anyone back in the U.K.," he said. "Anyone in London, just really hoping they stand strong." Several other passengers said the attacks did not make them fear returning to London, because that would mean the terrorist had won.

