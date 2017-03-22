SPEEDVEGAS responds to allegations of lacking safety

High-end sports cars at SPEEDVEGAS were lined up ahead of the track's grand opening on April 15, 2016. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

SPEEDVEGAS denied claims that it does not take necessary precautions to ensure its customers will be safe in its cars.

SPEEDVEGAS allows customers to drive exotic cars at high speeds around a closed track.

Francisco Durban, a driving instructor at SPEEDVEGAS, filed a lawsuit against the company on Monday. He said the attraction is forcing him to sign a statement that said the company takes "every precaution" to ensure the safety of workers, but Durban said that isn't true.

On Wednesday, SPEEDVEGAS Chief Executive Officer Aaron Fessler issued a statement in response.

"SPEEDVEGAS categorically denies the allegations made in the complaint. SPEEDVEGAS engaged a panel of independent international track experts with more than 70 years of combined experience to assess our policies, procedures, design and safety systems. After extensive on-site inspections, each concluded that there is nothing inherently unsafe in either the design or operating procedures at SPEEDVEGAS. We will work vigorously to defend the company from unfounded allegations in the courtroom."

Durban's lawsuit aimed to close the Las Vegas attraction that was the site of a deadly crash in Feb.

"He does not want to sign an acknowledgment that all precautions have been taken if they haven't," Janiece Marshall, Durban's attorney, said.

On Feb. 12, Craig Sherwood, a tourist from Canada, was driving a Lamborghini Aventador. Instructor and seasoned driver Gil Ben-Kely was the passenger. The Lamborghini slammed into a concrete wall and caught fire, killing the two men.

