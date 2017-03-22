Henderson police investigating suspicious death of 2-year-old bo - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson police investigating suspicious death of 2-year-old boy

Posted: Updated:
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Henderson police are investigating a suspicious death of a two-year-old.

Officer Scott Williams, Henderson Police Department, said the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital on March 11 with severe brain injuries. He died a couple days later, Williams said.

Police did not release further details.

Stay with FOX for the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.