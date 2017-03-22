2 vehicles, school bus involved in Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

2 vehicles, school bus involved in Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Metro police said they are responding to a crash involving a school bus and two vehicles Wednesday afternoon. 

The incident occurred just after 12 p.m. at Vegas Drive and Tonopah Drive, near Martin Luther King Boulevard. 

Police said three students were on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported to the students or people in the other vehicles. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

