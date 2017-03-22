Henderson teacher arrested for indecency toward students

A Henderson middle school teacher has been arrested for indecent behavior toward three students.

Henderson police arrested 47-year-old Jeffrey Shultz at his home Tuesday.

Henderson police said on Feb. 9, police were called to Brown Middle School to investigate inappropriate behavior between Shultz and three female students enrolled in his science class. The victims, age 13- to 14-years-old, said he asked them to stay behind after class to speak to the in private. Shultz spoke to the girls inappropriately, causing them to feel uncomfortable and threatened.

Shultz faces three misdemeanor counts of annoyance, molestation or indecency toward a minor under 18, police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.