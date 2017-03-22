Vegas PD: Taxi driver sexually assaulted passed out passenger

Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a Las Vegas taxi driver who is accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger.

"It's absolutely crazy," said Reem Awad, an executive with Lucky Cab Company of Nevada.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Abdul Based, 25, was taken into custody last Friday. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a count of sexual assault.

"She was intoxicated or in and out of it," Awad said. "She was passing out."

Police said Based's company, Lucky Cab Company of Nevada, informed police after reviewing video surveillance. The review took place when a woman contacted the cab company about a phone she left behind in one of the company's vehicles.

Reem said Based passed their background check and did not raise any red flags during the hiring process.

"I'm just glad we were able to do something about what happened," Awad said.

Management found a driver had sexually assaulted the female passenger while she was incapacitated, police said.

Police are looking at possible additional victims related to Based. They urged anyone with information to contact Metro's Sex Crimes Bureau at 702-828-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

