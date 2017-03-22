PD: Report of gunman at Summerlin Hospital 'unfounded'

Las Vegas Metro police said a report of gunman inside Summerlin Hospital on Wednesday morning was unfounded.

Police said a call came in at 9:37 a.m. regarding initial reports of a man with a gun entering the hospital.

When police investigated the hospital, they found the claims were unfounded and that no shooting took place. Officers continued to "determine the validity" of the reports.

There were no injuries reported. The hospital was returning to normal operations, police said.

