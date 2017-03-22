Attempted robbery probed at Silver Sevens hotel-casino

Las Vegas Metro police investigated an attempted robbery at the Silver Sevens hotel-casino on March 22, 2017. (FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Silver Sevens hotel and casino Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the incident at 6:10 a.m. at the property located in the 4100 block of Paradise Road, near Flamingo Road.

Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun when he attempted to rob the business.

The suspect was able to get away. Police said he was last seen leaving the north doors of the property.

Further details were not immediately released.

