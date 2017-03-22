SPEEDVEGAS lawsuit reveals new details about deadly crash

High-end sports cars at SPEEDVEGAS were lined up ahead of the track's grand opening on April 15, 2016. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

A lawsuit aimed to close a Las Vegas attraction that was the site of a deadly crash in Feb.

Francisco Durban, a driving instructor at SPEEDVEGAS, filed a lawsuit against the company on Monday. Durban said the attraction is forcing him to sign a statement that said the company takes "every precaution" to ensure the safety of workers, but Durban said that isn't true.

SPEEDVEGAS allows customers to drive exotic cars at high speeds around a closed track.

"He does not want to sign an acknowledgment that all precautions have been taken if they haven't," Janiece Marshall, Durban's attorney, said.

The lawsuit comes less than two months after a fatal crash at the track. On Feb. 12, Craig Sherwood, a tourist from Canada, was driving a Lamborghini Aventador. Instructor and seasoned driver Gil Ben-Kely was the passenger. The Lamborghini slammed into a concrete wall and caught fire, killing the two men.

"This is an unnecessarily and inherently dangerous track," Marshall said. "It's certainly a dangerous endeavor, but there are two other driving experience racetracks in Las Vegas, they have been operating since 2011 and 2009 and they haven't had anybody die on the racetracks."

Durban said in a sworn statement that just days before the crash, crews worked on that Lamborghini's brakes, twice. Five days before the crash, the brakes were replaced, then one day before the crash, mechanics were again working on the front brakes. Nine days before the crash, the 2015 Lamborghini Aventador was recalled because a fuel leak could cause a fire, but Durban said it was still on the track.

The lawsuit also points to expert testimony about the crash. It happened at a particularly dangerous part of the track: the first turn, where there are fewer than 20 feet between the road and concrete barrier.

"There have been five crashes within ten months and three of them have been at turn one including the fatal crash on Feb. 12," Marshall said.

Experts testified that there was not enough "run-off" space in case a car goes off of the track, and there was not enough cushioning around concrete barriers.

OSHA began an investigation on this crash.

