Jury sentences Javier Righetti to death in teen murder case

Javier Righetti sits in court during his capital murder trial on March 10, 2017. (FOX5)

The jury has sentenced Javier Righetti to death Tuesday in the 2011 murder of 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba.

Jurors found Javier Righetti guilty of rape and premeditated murder last week.

Friday, the state called multiple witnesses including two of Righetti’s sexual assault victims, and Alyssa Otremba’s mother and sister.

“(I was told) 'They found a burned body in the lot, you need to come now,'” Jennifer Otremba, Alyssa Otremba’s mom, said. She went on to say as soon as she got to the lot where the body was, her gut told her it was Alyssa.

Prosecutors said they wanted Righetti to face the ultimate punishment: death.

“He degraded her by raping her and murdering her and then trying to carve 'Las Vegas LV' on her body,” prosecuting attorney Giancarlo Pesci said.

Defense attorneys said they wanted the jury to consider a life in prison without parole sentence.

“Javier took a life among other horrible things. Our system does not require you to,” defense attorney Ryan Bashor said to the jury.

