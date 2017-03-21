1 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash near Flamingo and Eastern

A motorcycle lays on the roadway at Flamingo Road near Eastern Avenue after a deadly crash on March 22, 2017. (FOX5)

A Las Vegas man was identified as a motorcycle rider who died in a crash on Flamingo Road near Eastern Avenue on Tuesday evening.

The cause and manner of death remained pending for Brian Boyd, 36, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling east on Flamingo at a high rate of speed in the marked bus lane. A 2014 Honda CR-V was leaving a shopping center along East Flamingo when it was hit by the motorcycle.

"I started to tear up," a witness said. She asked to remain anonymous. "When I got out of my car, I saw the guy and he was laying face down and there were like six people standing around him checking for a pulse and that's when I realized he's not going to wake up."

The impact of the crash carried the motorcycle and the Honda to the center median.

"The motorcycle flew and it was kind of tumbling over the median," the witness said.

The driver of the Honda CR-V and the motorcycle rider were transported to Sunrise Hospital. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the medical facility.

This death marked Metro's 29th traffic-related fatality of 2017.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.