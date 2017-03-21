NHP: 'Experience' the Distraction of Driving High

A marijuana leaf is seen in this undated file image. (FOX5)

Troopers allowed the media to experience what it's like to drive high at Nevada Highway Patrol Headquarters on Sunset Road Tuesday.

"A lot of people don't think they're as impaired as (they would be after drinking) alcohol," Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said. "We're here to show you that you are."

Participants had to wear Fatal Vision goggles, which simulate being high on marijuana. Participants rode a tricycle through cones, first without the goggles, then with.

They also had to try and make a basketball shot. The goggles affect overall awareness and depth perception.

For the final test, participants had to pass a regular field sobriety test, but with the goggles.

Tuesday's media event was apart of a new campaign by NHP in conjunction with the Clark County School District to urge people not to drive while high.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.