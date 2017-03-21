Two women, man wanted for violent robbery near Sahara and Lamb

Police asked for the public’s help to find two women and a man who robbed another male and female at gunpoint earlier this month.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the women and man pulled up to the victims, who were walking on the 4100 block of East Cincinnati Avenue, near East Sahara Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard on Mar. 9. After “exchanging words” the suspects drove off and then returned.

A man got out of the front passenger’s seat and aimed a semi-automatic gun at the male victim, ordering him to the ground and taking his personal items. At the same time, the women got out and attacked the female, taking her necklace and house keys, police said.

The male suspect is described as 24 to 27 years old with dreadlocks, 5-foot-8, weighing about 190 pounds. Police released surveillance photos of the two women suspects.

Another man was reported to be in the vehicle, but police did not say he was involved in the robbery.

Police asked that anyone with information on the case call them at 702-828-7355.

