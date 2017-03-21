1 of 2 killed in motorcycle crash at Lake Mead identified

One of two people who died a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead was identified Wednesday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified William Purden, 53, of St. George, UT, as one of the two people who died Tuesday. His cause and manner of death remained pending.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, two motorcyclists went off the road when the crash happened on State Route 167 and mile maker 31. A male rider was pronounced dead on scene.

Another male rider was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died.

NHP said it received a request to assist Lake Mead with the investigation.

There are no road closures as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.